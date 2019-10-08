Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 grows stake in European bank in bid to expand fintech reach

Technology group buys an additional 35% of Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick

08 October 2019 - 20:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Technology group Net1 UEPS says it has bought an additional 35% in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick & Co for $46.4m (R707.99m) in an effort to expand its fintech services.

The JSE and Nasdaq-listed firm is diversifying further into new geographies as it seeks other revenue streams after the loss of a multibillion contract to distribute social grants in SA.

Bank Frick focuses on providing products and services for financial intermediaries such as asset managers, payment service providers and fintechs.

The transaction takes Net1’s total shareholding in the bank to 70% of Bank Frick with the Kuno Frick Family Foundation owning the remaining 30% interest.

Over the past three years, Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé said the group has an established presence in Europe, where it has acquired certifications and licences to operate its technologies.

“We gave ourselves two years to determine if the market is viable and to complete the development of the technology required to compete effectively,” said Kotzé.

The group “negotiated the option to take a controlling stake in the bank as we believe it is imperative to have control over the full stack of licences, certifications and card scheme memberships required to offer a vertically integrated service, at the lowest possible cost, to our customers — instead of being reliant on third-party providers”.

“We expect the transaction to be accretive to fiscal 2021 fundamental earnings,” Kotzé said.

Mario Frick, chair of Bank Frick said, “with the combination of Bank Frick and Net1, we will be able to strengthen our current business areas, drive forward our fintech strategy, develop new digital business models and roll them out across Europe”.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Net1 has two months to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements

Net1 delayed submitting its company filings after it was ordered it to pay back R317m to Sassa and wants to assess the full impact of the court ruling
Companies
5 days ago

Net1 receives bad news on all fronts

News that SA business has been stabilised and the management is now focused on returning to profitability appears to have countered the grim events ...
Companies
5 days ago

Net1 delays annual report after order to pay R317m to Sassa

Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé says the company ‘once again finds itself being prejudiced by apparent shortcomings in Sassa’s procurement process’
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Net1 plunges to R3.7bn loss after social grants contract expires

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1’s revenues nearly halve after Sassa contract expires

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 raises R215m by trimming its stake in DNI

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 sells 17% stake in DNI to settle R400m vendor obligation

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.