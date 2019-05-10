Net1’s revenues nearly halve after Sassa contract expires

Net1 says its revenues fell as much as 47% in the three months ended March after its contract to distribute social grants in SA expired.

Third-quarter revenue dropped to $86.5m (R1.2bn) from $162.7m a year before, the group said. It made a net loss of $54.8m, from a $32.4m profit a year before.

Net1 previously distributed grants on behalf of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Its SA transaction-processing business saw a 72% decline in revenue on a constant-currency basis “primarily due to the substantial decrease in the number of Sassa grant recipients paid under our Sassa contract as the contract ended at the end of the first quarter of 2019”.

But Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé said the group’s core SA operations “demonstrated far more stability during the third-quarter”.

This allowed the company to focus on cutting costs, reducing debt, “and the first steps towards the realisation of value of some of our assets”.

The company had retrenched “thousands” of staff, he said.

Meanwhile, Net1 reduced the value of its Cell C investment by $26.3m. The company bought 15% of the struggling mobile operator in 2017.

“Cell C is focused on managing its near-term liquidity constraints, closing its transaction with a new minority investor and improving the performance of the business,” Kotzé said.

Owing to debt reductions, Net1 was “comfortable with our liquidity position for the next 12 months”, he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za