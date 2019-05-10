Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1’s revenues nearly halve after Sassa contract expires

Third-quarter revenue falls to $86.5m but CEO Herman Kotzé says the group’s core SA operations demonstrated more stability in the third-quarter

10 May 2019 - 08:47 Nick Hedley
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Net1 says its revenues fell as much as 47% in the three months ended March after its contract to distribute social grants in SA expired. 

Third-quarter revenue dropped to $86.5m (R1.2bn) from $162.7m a year before, the group said. It made a net loss of $54.8m, from a $32.4m profit a year before.

Net1 previously distributed grants on behalf of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Its SA transaction-processing business saw a 72% decline in revenue on a constant-currency basis “primarily due to the substantial decrease in the number of Sassa grant recipients paid under our Sassa contract as the contract ended at the end of the first quarter of 2019”.

But Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé said the group’s core SA operations “demonstrated far more stability during the third-quarter”.

This allowed the company to focus on cutting costs, reducing debt, “and the first steps towards the realisation of value of some of our assets”.

The company had retrenched “thousands” of staff, he said.

Meanwhile, Net1 reduced the value of its Cell C investment by $26.3m. The company bought 15% of the struggling mobile operator in 2017.

“Cell C is focused on managing its near-term liquidity constraints, closing its transaction with a new minority investor and improving the performance of the business,” Kotzé said.

Owing to debt reductions, Net1 was “comfortable with our liquidity position for the next 12 months”, he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Fall in Cell C valuation hurts Net1

Net1 bought its 15% stake in the heavily-indebted mobile operator for R2bn in 2017
2 months ago

Net1’s value plunges after court ruling

The company's shares fall to their worst level in six years
3 months ago

