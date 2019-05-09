Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 raises R215m by trimming its stake in DNI

09 May 2019 - 09:07 Nick Hedley
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Net1, the former social grants distributor that has shifted its attention to fintech, said on Thursday it had sold 8% of DNI to Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) for R215m.

The Net1 Applied Technologies SA unit cut its stake in DNI, which provides prepaid airtime services and mobile subscriber starter packs, from 38% to 30.4%, Net1 said.

The Net1 Applied Technologies SA business used the proceeds, plus R15m of its cash reserves, to “early-settle” its outstanding long-term borrowings of R230m in full, Net1 said.

The deal, which would “free up our cash reserves”, was in line with Net1’s strategy to sell non-strategic assets and focus on its core fintech businesses and markets, said Net1 CEO Herman Kotze.

“We will continue to be aligned with the DNI management team on their operational and strategic plans, and intend to pursue mutual revenue synergies,” Kotze said.

Net1 had also granted a call option to DNI to acquire its remaining 30.4% interest, worth R859m, the company said. The option expires at the end of 2019.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Net1 sells 17% stake in DNI to settle R400m vendor obligation

Deal comes less than year after increase in holding
Companies
1 month ago

MTN lost 1.2-million subscribers in SA in the first quarter

Mobile operator says a challenging economic environment contributed to a shrinking prepaid base
Companies
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Government shares blame for high data costs

It has fallen woefully behind its peers in shifting the country from analogue to digital broadcasting
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sabvest: Lots of free goodies on offer with these shares

Companies / Investors Monthly

PROFILE: What to know about Cell C’s interim CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson

National

Cell C courts new investors as CEO Jose dos Santos departs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.