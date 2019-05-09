Net1 raises R215m by trimming its stake in DNI

Net1, the former social grants distributor that has shifted its attention to fintech, said on Thursday it had sold 8% of DNI to Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) for R215m.

The Net1 Applied Technologies SA unit cut its stake in DNI, which provides prepaid airtime services and mobile subscriber starter packs, from 38% to 30.4%, Net1 said.

The Net1 Applied Technologies SA business used the proceeds, plus R15m of its cash reserves, to “early-settle” its outstanding long-term borrowings of R230m in full, Net1 said.

The deal, which would “free up our cash reserves”, was in line with Net1’s strategy to sell non-strategic assets and focus on its core fintech businesses and markets, said Net1 CEO Herman Kotze.

“We will continue to be aligned with the DNI management team on their operational and strategic plans, and intend to pursue mutual revenue synergies,” Kotze said.

Net1 had also granted a call option to DNI to acquire its remaining 30.4% interest, worth R859m, the company said. The option expires at the end of 2019.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za