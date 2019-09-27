Net1 plunges into R3.7bn loss after social grants contract expires

Former social grants distributor Net1 said on Friday it swung into a loss of $248m (R3.7bn) in its year to end-June, largely as a results of the loss of its lucrative social grants contract.

The loss exceeds the JSE and Nasdaq listed company’s R2.87bn market capitalisation, but the company said on Friday it was now eyeing profitability in 2020 as it shifts its strategic focus to fintech.

Revenue plunged 38% to $380.7m (R5.71bn) after the loss of the grants contract in the first quarter of 2019. Net1 previously distributed the grants on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), though this has been migrated to the SA Post Office.

Net1 reported a headline loss per share of $4.38c, and almost fivefold fall from the prior period, having also suffered an $125.4m (R1.8bn) impairment of its investment in debt-laden Cell C. The company bought 15% of the struggling mobile operator for R2bn in 2017.

Net1 CFO Alex Smith said on Friday the company was working with Cell C to improve the company’s short-term liquidity challenges and conclude its recapitalisation.

The company is shifting its focus to fintech, with CEO Herman Kotze saying on Friday that the company had stabilised its business, and was focused on returning to growth and profitability in the 2020 year.

“Going forward, we are returning to our roots of providing innovative and affordable financial technology and services offerings to the unbanked and underbanked, as well as leveraging our deep expertise in cryptography and secure transactions to introduce new and relevant products,” Kotze said.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za