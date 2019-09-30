Need for speed: 5G live in SA thanks to Rain and Huawei

SA mobile data network operator Rain and Huawei recently announced the commissioning of Africa’s first commercial 5G network. Rain has invited a number of existing clients to experience its 5G home offering of unlimited, ultra-fast 5G internet using Huawei’s 5G CPE Pro.

Rain has built the 5G network using its 3.6GHz spectrum, which adopts Huawei 5G end-to-end network products and terminals to take the lead in rapidly deploying 5G networks.

According to the roll-out plan, Rain expects the first phase of the 5G network to cover the key areas of Johannesburg and Tshwane. During 2019 and 2020, it will continue to deploy 5G sites, covering all major metropolitan areas in SA, and provide ultra-broadband services to homes and businesses. The company plans to eventually roll out up to 2,000 5G sites.

“Rain is very pleased to launch the first 5G commercial network in SA,” said CEO Willem Roos. “Thanks to 5G products and solutions provided by Huawei, our first invited 5G users can experience 5G ultra-high-speed broadband service at home. Rain will further cooperate with Huawei to accelerate commercial 5G deployment.”

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s 5G product line, said: “5G is at the stage of large-scale deployment in 2019. Huawei provides a full-scenario 5G simplified solution to help operators rapidly deploy commercial 5G networks. Huawei is looking to keep working with Rain and all industry partners to bring the ultimate experience to users and to jointly promote 5G commercialisation and business success.”

Rain counts among 50 telecommunications companies, mainly in Europe and Asia, that Huawei has deals with to deploy 5G commercially.

Earlier in September, Huawei announced it had shipped 200,000 5G base stations globally, showing steady growth compared with its earlier announcement of 150,000 base stations in late June.

This article was paid for by Huawei.