Companies / Telecoms & Technology DEBT-LADEN OPERATOR Blue Label Telecoms sells assets to fellow Cell C shareholder in effort to pay off debts The rescue of Cell C has proved to be disastrous for Blue Label as the cellphone operator struggled with debt and failed to make inroads against bigger rivals MTN and Vodacom BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, which has lost a third of its value since January due to the dismal performance of its investment in the country’s third largest mobile operator Cell C, is selling off assets in an effort to pay off its debts.

The company, which is now worth less than what it paid for a 45% stake in the debt-laden operator in 2017, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 85% of its stake in subsidiary Blue Label Mobile for R450m to DNI, a SIM card distributor that is partly owned by Net 1, which holds a 15% stake in Cell C.