Blue Label at record low as JSE threatens suspension

The share price of Blue Label Telecoms, the largest shareholder of Cell C, fell to a record low on Tuesday after the JSE said it was facing suspension for failing to deliver its financial results.

The JSE said on Tuesday Blue Label had until the end of the September to release its results for the year ended-May.

As of 9.30am, Blue Label's share price was 6.94% lower at R2.68, its lowest since listing. The company's share price has fallen 50.46% so far in 2019, which follows a 63.74% loss in 2018.

Blue Label said it in August it was in the process of determining the value of its investment in Cell C, of which it holds 45%, and that its results would be released on September 26.

Cell C, which has struggled to make consistent profits since it became SA’s third mobile operator in 2001, is grappling with a hefty debt burden.

In August S&P Global Ratings downgraded Cell C’s debt to D, or “default,” its lowest-possible junk rating. This came after the cellphone operator “failed to make interest payments on certain bilateral loan facilities”.

“We believe there is an increased likelihood that Cell C will be unable to repay all or substantially all of the obligations as they come due, unless it is able to restructure its debt and recapitalise its balance sheet,” the ratings agency said at the time.

