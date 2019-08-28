Apple says sorry for listening to users’ private Siri chats

San Francisco — Apple apologised for privacy mishaps surrounding its Siri voice assistant and said that it would no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions, among other changes.

The announcement follows criticism of the iPhone maker and other technology giants for employing humans to listen to recordings of user interactions with voice assistants in a bid to improve the product.

Apple had hundreds of contractors listening to Siri in a process called “grading”, but the company suspended the program a few weeks ago after some consumers raised concerns. It plans to reinstate the practice after making a few changes in software updates that will give users more control over their privacy.

“As a result of our review, we realise we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologise,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News earlier in 2019 reported that Amazon.com and Apple had teams analysing recordings. The Guardian reported in July that some of the people reviewing the Siri requests heard private personal details and possibly criminal activity.

Amazon, which still has teams auditing voice commands for its Alexa digital assistant, said earlier in August that it was letting users opt out of human review. Google has agreed to stop transcribing voice recordings in the EU amid a German investigation.

Class-action lawsuit

The use of human reviewers by the tech giants has spurred examinations by lawmakers and regulators in the US and Europe. Privacy advocates have voiced concern that the companies’ practices could violate users’ rights, particularly in cases where devices begin recording unintentionally or without the user’s knowledge. Apple faces a class-action lawsuit over privacy violations related to human reviewers listening to recordings.

“We know that customers have been concerned by recent reports of people listening to audio Siri recordings as part of our Siri quality evaluation process,” Apple said. “We heard their concerns, immediately suspended human grading of Siri requests and began a thorough review of our practices and policies.”

At the CES conference in Las Vegas earlier in 2019, Apple posted billboards that proclaimed, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.”

At Apple, fewer than 0.2% of Siri commands were analysed, the company said. The recordings that were reviewed also do not contain personally identifiable information and are stored for six months tied to a random identifier, not linked to a user’s Apple ID or phone number.

As part of the changes Apple is implementing, users will be able to opt in to allow the company to listen to a select bunch of anonymous audio samples in order to improve Siri, and then be able to opt out of the program later if they wish. While it will no longer store audio recordings, computer-generated transcriptions will be held anonymously for up to six months, Apple said.