Africa Check to help Google sniff out fake news on the continent Tech giant to introduce a system where fact-checked websites and sources appear at the top of search results

In a move to thwart the increasing threat of fake news, Google says it is working with fact-checking non-profit organisation Africa Check to roll out more credible search results using its popular online search engine.

Fake news has become a major issue in recent years, particularly around politics and policy debates, the most famous example being Russian interference in the US’s presidential elections in 2016.