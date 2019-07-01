Virgin Money searches for growth in SA with blockchain-based wallet

After moving its business away from insurance and lending, Virgin Money is shifting gears to offer digital services, including a blockchain-based digital wallet.

Virgin Money has been in SA for over 10 years, operating three businesses locally: lending, credit cards and payments.

In an interview with Business Day CEO Andre Hugo said the company is targeting 2-million customers in the next two years as it looks at SA as an engine for growth in the fintech space. Virgin Money, which also operates in Australia and the UK, has 500,000 customers in SA.

“We’re not a competitor to banking like Tyme is to Capitec,” Hugo said. He said Virgin is positioning itself like digital financial providers Monzo and Resolute in the UK.

Globally, fintech players have been on a mission to provide fast and easy access to banking services as consumers look for better alternatives to the poor service experienced by many using traditional banking.

Commenting on its cryptocurrency product, Hugo said “the majority of customers sit on our peer-to-peer payments app which is on blockchain called Virgin Money Spot”.

“We’ve got a closed loop token network. A bit similar to Facebook [Libra cryptocurrency]. But they are a stablecoin. However, we are a token that is pegged 1:1, so there’s no variation and there’s no fluctuation.”

Spot’s instant settlement feature has resulted in the platform boasting 400,000 at present.