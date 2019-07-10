Airtel Africa drops 10% in early trade after Lagos listing

Lagos — Airtel Africa shares fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after its debut $4.4bn flotation in Lagos, mirroring a similar decline on the London stock market where the telecoms firm has its primary listing.

Airtel dropped 10% in early trade on Wednesday, hitting a low of 359.40 naira against an initial public offering price of 363 naira.

The telecoms company, owned by India's Bharti Airtel, listed in Lagos on Tuesday in an offering that made it the third-largest company on the exchange by market value behind main rival MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement.

A total of 373,238 orders had been placed for the stock by 10.46 GMT against thin demand. The shares, which listed at 363 naira, closed 10% higher at 399.30 naira on Tuesday after 100,000 shares traded.

Analysts at Meristem Securities said Airtel stock could be mirroring its performance on the London stock market where it dropped as much as 15% the day after it listed in London on June 28.

India's Bharti Airtel offered shares in its African unit via an IPO two weeks ago with a flotation in London and a secondary listing in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.

The listing comes after its rival, MTN SA floated its Nigerian unit in Lagos in May in a $6.5bn listing that made it the second-largest stock on the bourse by market value.