MultiChoice retrenchment process gets under way

The pay-TV company says it was encouraged by the full attendance of all the role-players, including unions as it starts the process

28 June 2019 - 19:05 Mudiwa Gavaza
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator MultiChoice, on Friday, concluded the first meeting with stakeholders in an ongoing retrenchment process that could result in up to 2,194 employees losing their jobs as the company plans a restructuring of its customer service operations.

The company says it was encouraged by the full attendance of all the role-players. This included labour union representatives from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the Media Workers Association of SA (MWASA), and the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU), as well MultiChoice’s own Work Place Forum (WPF). 

The company, which has a subscriber base of more than 15-million on the continent, said on Friday last week that it would cut jobs at its call and walk-in centres. It said the changes in the customer service model were in response to evolving customer behaviour as subscribers opt for digital platforms instead of telephone or walk-in services. 

“We respect the spirit that prevailed in the meeting which was one of open conversations and candour. As a responsible employer, we are empathetic to the plight of the employees that are being consulted as part of the proposed restructuring process,” said MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu.

“We are encouraged that the relevant labour unions share the same views around ensuring the wellbeing of our employees as we consult on a very difficult process.” 

MultiChoice is reported to have about 7,000 employees and has previously indicated it would create new job opportunities for multi-skilled staff who have expertise, skills and technological abilities to enhance the customer experience.

Voluntary severance packages and other benefits for affected staff will be offered as part of a comprehensive support programme, in agreement with unions and employee representatives, the company said.

MultiChoice says it will respond to the initial feedback received during Friday’s meeting, agreeing to respond on Monday July 1 . 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MultiChoice pushes ahead with retrenchments

The DStv owner is set to shed up to 2,194 staff amid a decline in the use of its call-centre services
2 days ago

Nearly 2,200 jobs at MultiChoice in line of fire as customers turn to digital support

The changes in the customer service model are in response to evolving customer behaviour
1 week ago

Rest of Africa pays off for MultiChoice

For the first time, more than half of MultiChoice’s subscribers are outside of its home market
1 week ago

MultiChoice's shares soar to record high

Shares have risen to their best level since the pay-TV operator was separated from Naspers in February
1 week ago

MultiChoice's Showmax adds live sports offering

DStv subscribers can now watch selected live sports content via its Showmax platform, which will add new live-game offerings over time
2 weeks ago

