Ayo adjusts 2018 interims following JSE’s request for probe

04 June 2019 - 11:14 Nick Hedley
Ayo Technology Solutions says it needs to deduct R7.8m from its post-tax profit for the six months to end-February 2018, after the JSE asked it to look into past interim results.

In December 2017, the PIC controversially invested R4.3bn in Ayo, acquiring a 29% stake in the process at R43 a share. Some analysts and former executives say this implied a far higher valuation than Ayo was worth.

In April, the JSE asked that Ayo engage with its external auditors to obtain an audit opinion for its unaudited interim results for the six months to February 2018 and for the same period in 2019. This came after former executives claimed that Ayo had inflated numbers in its interim results.

Ayo said on Tuesday its board had reviewed the findings of a report provided by the company’s auditors, BDO, and had “identified certain corrections which arose as a result of incorrect application of judgement and estimates”.

The net effect of the “corrections” on profit attributable to shareholders was that profit increased from R47.4m to R48.2m.

While no change was made to revenue, Ayo adjusted certain costs higher, including the costs associated with its listing. However, this was offset by a R25.1m increase in investment revenue. 

But its taxation expense was raised by R7.9m. As a result, profit after tax was adjusted from R65.9m to R58.2m.

Ayo said in a statement late on Monday a full audit of its interim accounts “will provide more comfort to the JSE and the public”. It had therefore asked BDO to begin an audit of its 2018 interim results.

“Ayo is confident that all material discrepancies between the published accounts and this restated version of the interim accounts will ensure a more than satisfactory level of accuracy of the financial position of Ayo as at 28 February 2018,” it said.

The corrections identified in the BDO report had not made the company’s audited financial statements as of end-August 2018 inaccurate, it said.

“Ayo has indicated to the JSE the steps it has taken, and will be taking, to ensure any potential breaches are dealt with. The executives that were involved at the time of these interim results have left the business and all the necessary changes to all boards and internal mechanisms have been tightened and the team has been augmented with the requisite professionals.”

