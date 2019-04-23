Amazon and French retailer Casino forge stronger ties

Paris — E-commerce giant Amazon and French retailer Casino are expanding their partnership, with Amazon installing pick-up lockers in Casino stores and making more of the French company's products available on Amazon.

The move, which follows an initial co-operation between Casino's upmarket Monoprix supermarket chain and Amazon in Paris, could re-ignite speculation of a bigger deal later on.

An Amazon spokesperson said it had a policy of not commenting on market speculation. Amazon's purchase of bricks-and-mortar US food retailer Whole Foods Market in 2018 has raised speculation it could buy a European food retailer.

The extended partnership comes as Casino is selling assets and cutting debt to try to allay investor concerns over its finances and those of parent company Rallye.

The deal, unveiled on Tuesday, will see Amazon lockers installed in 1,000 locations across France in nine of Casino's brands, including Monoprix, Monop, Geant, Hyper Casino, Casino Supermarche, Leaderprice, Viva and Spar by the end of 2018. The lockers store Amazon products to be picked up by customers.

Tina Schuler, CEO of LeaderPrice, Casino Supermarches, Geant Casino and Casino Proximites, told a conference call that the deal — whose financial terms were not disclosed — will help Casino "boost traffic and revenues in e-commerce and in stores".

For Amazon, a key attraction was “Casino's dense store network, which it views as a real strength”, she added.

Some 3,500 Casino-branded products will also be available on Amazon, while Amazon and Monoprix will extend their partnership on Amazon's Prime Now grocery delivery service outside Paris and into new cities in the next 12 months.

"This co-operation should help Casino further strengthen its e-commerce footprint as part of its goal to generate revenue of €1bn from the sale of groceries online," said Gregoire Laverne, fund manager at Roche Brune Asset Management.

Casino shares dip

Nevertheless, Casino's shares fell 0.9% by 11.13am GMT, after S&P Global Ratings cut its credit rating on Casino to BB- negative outlook, pushing it further into junk territory.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley also kept an "underweight" rating on Casino's shares.

Monoprix, seen by analysts as similar to Whole Foods, started filling orders for subscribers to Amazon's Prime loyalty programme in parts of Paris last September.

This partnership has been closely watched as Monoprix was the first French retailer to agree in March 2018 to sell products via Amazon, causing a stir in the fiercely competitive domestic market.