Life / Arts & Entertainment

Disney launches its own streaming platform

There is no word yet on whether SA will have access to this industry game changer

18 April 2019 - 05:06 Tymon Smith
Disney studios have announced that they will roll out on their new streaming platform, Disney+, in the US in November.Picture: SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET / GETTY IMAGES
Disney studios have announced that they will roll out on their new streaming platform, Disney+, in the US in November.Picture: SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET / GETTY IMAGES

Disney has made its entry into the already competitive online streaming market with the announcement this week of the planned content it will roll out on its new streaming platform in the US in November. 

There’s no word yet on whether the studio will be making the service available to subscribers outside of the US but at the low cost of $6.99 per month, Disney is clearly aiming to shake up the streaming market in a big way.

Having recently paid $71.3bn for Rupert Murdoch’s 20th Century Fox media empire, Disney’s streaming service will now be the only place for subscribers to access that archive as well as housing the studio’s own archive of content that includes all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Disney’s own animation and live-action remakes and Star Wars-related content.

While this means Disney+ will be your only option if you want to watch all 30 seasons of Fox’s The Simpsons, it also means the studio will offer new uniquely created content for subscribers thanks to its deep pockets which, after the recent acquisition of Fox, enable Disney to spend $20bn — double the budget of rivals Netflix — on the creation of original content.

At an announcement of the channel’s launch earlier this week, Disney unveiled several new shows it will roll out after November, including a live-action remake of the classic animated film Peter Pan, the streaming debut of Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and the mega-star power of the Marvel franchise, including a live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston who plays the character of Loki in the Thor movies. There’s also a National Geographic documentary series starring Jeff Goldblum and a Star Wars spin-off series in the works.

With Apple having recently launched its streaming service backed by Steven Spielberg into the mix and the market share enjoyed by other established streaming services such as Amazon, Hulu and Netflix, it remains to be seen whether Disney’s play will pay off. However, the family-centred focus of one of the world’s most beloved studios and its undeniably strong archive of content is not to be ignored.

We don’t know when we may have access to Disney+ in SA but it’s certainly a game-changing announcement for the streaming world that’s not to be scoffed at.

Netflix changes the way TV production is paid for

New territory for banks and producers
Companies
6 days ago

Netflix price hikes won’t chase away consumers, says analyst

Netflix investors have no need to fear the upcoming price increases as a recent survey showed a ‘very satisfied’ customer base
Companies
1 week ago

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

International music body says it is much more optimistic now, describing a previous period when ‘we only had bad years’
Companies
2 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple offers fresh temptations

The iPhone maker casually announced a new iMac, iPads and AirPods as a warm-up to its hype-filled launch of new services
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Apple poised to enter the streaming service arms race

Smartphone giant will seek to diversify by getting deeper into the television business and with the likely launch of a subscription news service
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Joel Osteen: high-rolling prosperity peddler with ...
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books
3.
SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Don’t blame everyone else for poor road safety
Life / Motoring
5.
Happy 45th birthday to the Golf
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Netflix changes the way TV production is paid for

Companies

Netflix price hikes won’t chase away consumers, says analyst

Companies / International

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

Companies

'Not likely to vie with Apple, Amazon over video'

Business / Technology

Wanted Online: Wait – what? From the Apple TV+ to the Apple credit card, here’s ...

Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.