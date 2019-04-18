Disney launches its own streaming platform

Disney has made its entry into the already competitive online streaming market with the announcement this week of the planned content it will roll out on its new streaming platform in the US in November.

There’s no word yet on whether the studio will be making the service available to subscribers outside of the US but at the low cost of $6.99 per month, Disney is clearly aiming to shake up the streaming market in a big way.

Having recently paid $71.3bn for Rupert Murdoch’s 20th Century Fox media empire, Disney’s streaming service will now be the only place for subscribers to access that archive as well as housing the studio’s own archive of content that includes all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Disney’s own animation and live-action remakes and Star Wars-related content.

While this means Disney+ will be your only option if you want to watch all 30 seasons of Fox’s The Simpsons, it also means the studio will offer new uniquely created content for subscribers thanks to its deep pockets which, after the recent acquisition of Fox, enable Disney to spend $20bn — double the budget of rivals Netflix — on the creation of original content.

At an announcement of the channel’s launch earlier this week, Disney unveiled several new shows it will roll out after November, including a live-action remake of the classic animated film Peter Pan, the streaming debut of Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and the mega-star power of the Marvel franchise, including a live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston who plays the character of Loki in the Thor movies. There’s also a National Geographic documentary series starring Jeff Goldblum and a Star Wars spin-off series in the works.

With Apple having recently launched its streaming service backed by Steven Spielberg into the mix and the market share enjoyed by other established streaming services such as Amazon, Hulu and Netflix, it remains to be seen whether Disney’s play will pay off. However, the family-centred focus of one of the world’s most beloved studios and its undeniably strong archive of content is not to be ignored.

We don’t know when we may have access to Disney+ in SA but it’s certainly a game-changing announcement for the streaming world that’s not to be scoffed at.