Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook’s privacy lapse could cost it billions of dollars

The US Federal Trade Commission has not yet confirmed the figure for its fine for Facebook sharing information belonging to 87-million users

15 February 2019 - 13:24 Diane Bartz
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Washington — The US government and Facebook are negotiating a settlement over the company’s privacy lapses that could require the online social network to pay a multibillion-dollar fine, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Facebook had not agreed on an amount, citing two people it said were familiar with the matter. Facebook reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.9bn and profit of $6.9b.n

The FTC has been investigating revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87-million of its users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The probe has focused on whether the sharing of data with Cambridge Analytica and other privacy disputes violated a 2011 agreement with the FTC to safeguard users’ privacy.

An eventual settlement may also mandate changes in how Facebook does business.

Facebook declined to comment directly about the Washington Post report. “We have been working with the FTC and will continue to work with the FTC,” a spokesperson said.

The FTC declined comment.

The biggest FTC fine for a privacy lapse was $22.5m levied on Alphabet’s Google in 2012. The agency has had bigger settlements on other issues.

The FTC settled with pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2015 for $1.2bn to resolve anti-trust violations committed by Cephalon, which it had acquired. 

Reuters

UK must regulate the power of Facebook to save quality journalism

As print circulations plunge and even digital news outlets are retrenching, Google says it might withdraw its news service from Europe
Companies
1 day ago

Facebook ordered to curb its data gathering activities in Germany

A German watchdog has issued an order to restrict Facebook's data gathering activities in the European country
Companies
7 days ago

Facebook is a force for good, says Mark Zuckerberg

The social network’s CEO insists its benefits outweigh the criticism over issues of manipulation, misinformation and abuse 
Companies
10 days ago

Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in New York

Documents list Cambridge Analytica’s estimated assets in the range of $100,001-$500,000, with liabilities thought to be between $1m and $10ms
Companies
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Total’s gas find gives PetroSA a ‘new lease on ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater eyes more than 6,000 job cuts ...
Companies / Mining
3.
WBHO’s Australian roads project goes down under
Companies / Industrials
4.
Labour action takes toll on Dis-Chem
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sibanye may cut up to 6,670 jobs as labour, power ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Now Australia wants to go after Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica saga
Companies

Facebook now faces SEC and FBI probes into Cambridge Analytica affair
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple’s Tim Cook calls for privacy bill with right to delete data
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU warns Facebook after hack of millions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.