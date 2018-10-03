PRIVACY BREACH
EU warns Facebook after hack of millions
New EU rules have been billed as the biggest shake-up of privacy regulations since the birth of the web
Luxembourg -The EU’s top data privacy enforcer expressed worry on Tuesday that Facebook had lost control of data security after a vast privacy breach that she said affected 5-million Europeans.
"It is a question for the management, if they have things under control," EU justice and consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourova said in Luxembourg. "The magnitude of the company ... makes it very difficult to manage, but they have to do that because they are harvesting the data and they are making incredible money on using our privacy as the commodity," she said.
Jourova spoke just days after Facebook admitted that up to 50-million user accounts around the world had been breached by hackers, in yet another scandal for the beleaguered social platform.
She said Facebook’s quick revelation of the case demonstrated that new European rules on data protection implemented earlier in 2018 are working.
New EU rules — the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — have been billed as the biggest shake-up of privacy regulations since the birth of the web and give European regulators new enforcement powers.
The case for GDPR was boosted by another recent scandal over the harvesting of Facebook users’ data by Cambridge Analytica for the 2016 US presidential election.
Under GDPR, companies can be fined up to 4% of annual global turnover if they fail to abide by the rules.
