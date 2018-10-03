Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PRIVACY BREACH

EU warns Facebook after hack of millions

New EU rules have been billed as the biggest shake-up of privacy regulations since the birth of the web

03 October 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ

Luxembourg -The EU’s top data privacy enforcer expressed worry on Tuesday that Facebook had lost control of data security after a vast privacy breach that she said affected 5-million Europeans.

"It is a question for the management, if they have things under control," EU justice and consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourova said in Luxembourg. "The magnitude of the company ... makes it very difficult to manage, but they have to do that because they are harvesting the data and they are making incredible money on using our privacy as the commodity," she said.

Jourova spoke just days after Facebook admitted that up to 50-million user accounts around the world had been breached by hackers, in yet another scandal for the beleaguered social platform.

She said Facebook’s quick revelation of the case demonstrated that new European rules on data protection implemented earlier in 2018 are working.

New EU rules — the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — have been billed as the biggest shake-up of privacy regulations since the birth of the web and give European regulators new enforcement powers.

The case for GDPR was boosted by another recent scandal over the harvesting of Facebook users’ data by Cambridge Analytica for the 2016 US presidential election.

Under GDPR, companies can be fined up to 4% of annual global turnover if they fail to abide by the rules.

AFP

Facebook says big breach exposed 50-million accounts to full takeover

Facebook says hackers stole digital login codes allowing them to take over nearly 50-million user accounts in its worst security breach ever
World
4 days ago

Facebook's commercial imperative threatens to photo-bomb Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg is starting to suck Facebook's eponymous product dry as far as rapid growth is concerned
Business
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Numbers count, but, statistics show, most of us need a refresher course

Accurate numbers let us answer some of the most basic questions about any phenomenon. Is it important? Is it getting better, or worse?
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.