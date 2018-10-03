EU warns Facebook after hack of millions

Luxembourg -The EU’s top data privacy enforcer expressed worry on Tuesday that Facebook had lost control of data security after a vast privacy breach that she said affected 5-million Europeans.

"It is a question for the management, if they have things under control," EU justice and consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourova said in Luxembourg. "The magnitude of the company ... makes it very difficult to manage, but they have to do that because they are harvesting the data and they are making incredible money on using our privacy as the commodity," she said.

Jourova spoke just days after Facebook admitted that up to 50-million user accounts around the world had been breached by hackers, in yet another scandal for the beleaguered social platform.