Companies / Telecoms & Technology

‘Multibillion rand’ 4G network on its way, Liquid Telecom says

After completing its Cape to Cairo high-speed internet link, the group — which acquired Neotel — is stepping-up its SA infrastructure

21 December 2018 - 10:46 Robert Laing
Liquid Telecom recently completed a high-speed internet link between Cape Town and Cairo. Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG
Liquid Telecom recently completed a high-speed internet link between Cape Town and Cairo. Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG

Liquid Telecom is completing a 4G network, which it will offer to South African mobile operators and internet service providers from early 2019, it said in a media release on Friday.

The group, which acquired Neotel from Tata Communications in February 2017, recently completed its “Cape to Cairo” project, creating the first direct land-based terrestrial fibre link from Cape Town to Cairo.

It claims to own Africa’s largest independent fibre network, which is almost 70,000km long and is linked to more than 600 towns and cities in 13 countries.

Reshaad Sha, the CEO of Liquid Telecom's South African operations, described the 4G network as “a multi-billion rand” project.

“This is an exciting development that will enable us to provide mobile network operators and internet service providers with open access to our mobile 4G network,” Sha said in the media release.

“Using our 1800MHz spectrum, the network will handle 4G mobile data traffic to meet the needs of the most demanding users across the country.”

The UK government's development finance institution, CDC Group, recently invested $180m in Liquid Telecom.

“This investment will enable Liquid Telecom to expand its high-speed broadband connectivity to some of the most underserved communities across the African continent, including supporting Africa’s thriving tech start-up ecosystem with high-speed internet and cloud-based services,” Liquid Telecom said in a media release on December 11.

The group said its Cape to Cairo network took 10 years to complete and serves some of the most remote locations with the fastest network speeds in Africa.

“The network passes through some of the most remote corners of the planet and continues to provide new opportunities to connect underserved communities.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Liquid Telecom gets $180m funding from UK’s CDC Group

The company will be used to expand broadband infrastructure across Africa
Companies
9 days ago

Snapplify’s Econet tie-up to expand reach to African readers

Snapplify offers "e-learning solutions" in SA and Kenya and has a catalogue of about 240,000 leisure and educational titles
Companies
3 months ago

Liquid Telecom in talks to share idle spectrum

Part of the collaboration effort will be to curb the duplication of infrastructure
Companies
4 months ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New satellites set to be game-changer for African internet

It is no longer news that satellites have a critical role to play in filling the gap in internet coverage across Africa.
Opinion
4 months ago

Remgro and Vodacom have plans to challenge Telkom’s fixed-line dominance

BMI Research says a merged Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa could rival Telkom and Liquid Telecom, which dominate the wireline broadband market
Companies
7 months ago

PROFILE: Reshaad Sha, CEO-designate of Liquid Telecom

The young but highly experienced executive will be heading the firm that bought Neotel
News & Fox
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Aveng appoints Sean Flanagan as its new CEO
Companies / Industrials
2.
Denel appoints former Saab Medav MD Daniel du ...
Companies
3.
Stanlib ordered to repay fees it was not ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite should pay 10% of its turnover for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
AngloGold said to be considering ditching SA and ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Liquid Telecom gets $180m funding from UK’s CDC Group
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Kenya approves Loon’s plan to provide internet from balloons
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Snapplify’s Econet tie-up to expand reach to African readers
Companies

Liquid Telecom in talks to share idle spectrum
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New satellites set to be game-changer for African internet
Opinion

Remgro and Vodacom have plans to challenge Telkom’s fixed-line dominance
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PROFILE: Reshaad Sha, CEO-designate of Liquid Telecom
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.