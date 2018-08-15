Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NETWORK PARTNERSHIPS

Liquid Telecom in talks to share idle spectrum

15 August 2018 - 05:04 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Liquid Telecom is in talks with other network operators about making its idle spectrum, or radio waves, available to them, says the company’s new SA CEO, Reshaad Sha.

Mobile operators say they are starved of spectrum, partly because of the government’s slow shift from analogue to digital broadcasting. This makes it more expensive for them to roll out network services.

Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Global, is SA’s second-largest fibre operator, behind Telkom. It also holds spectrum in the 850MHz, 1.8GHz and 3.5GHz bands, valuable assets, of which it currently does not make full use of.

"We’re exploring partnership models that will allow us to increase our level of monetisation of those spectrum assets that we have," said Sha, who joined Liquid Telecom in June from Remgro’s Dark Fibre Africa business.

"We’d work with other telcos in the market that also have a need to utilise some of this spectrum to deliver services."

"Multiple models" are being considered with the aim of allowing the company to "increase the utilisation level" of its assets.

Any agreements would comply with SA’s spectrum regulations, which state that radio waves cannot be sold, Sha said.

Spectrum sharing is relatively common in SA. Cell C, for instance, has roamed on Vodacom’s network for years. It will shift over to MTN’s network in coming months.

Sha said he wants Liquid Telecom to collaborate more with peers, partly in an effort to curb the duplication of infrastructure. "If there’s a way to not duplicate services, and for us to partner and use that capital where there isn’t anything, that’s the approach we’ll take … to get better utilisation of capital."

Liquid Telecom aims to grow its market share in the small business, enterprise, government and wholesale sectors, and will consider acquisitions in those segments, he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Shares drop as Ayo and AEEI deal collapses

The companies say they are in talks and ‘shareholders will be advised should the agreement be reinstated’
Companies
8 days ago

Vodafone could be ripe for shake-up by activist investor Elliott Management

Elliott has taken a stake in Vodafone as it battles intense competition in Europe and is taking over Liberty Global’s German and eastern European ...
Companies
14 days ago

MTN and Vodacom exploring blockchain technology

The technology may offer ways to improve processes such as number-porting and inter-carrier settlements
Companies
20 days ago

Huawei chairman says academic freedom underpins all technological development

SPONSORED | Company chairman Eric Xu condemns US Congress's criticism of academic partnerships
Opinion
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pravin Gordhan will not step in on Eskom standoff
Companies / Energy
3.
Gold Fields plans to cut up to 1,560 jobs at ...
Companies / Mining
4.
On the brink: Esor up for business rescue
Companies / Industrials
5.
Esor’s share price plunges 63% as it files for ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

ANC calls on cellphone firms to cut data costs
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI disruption is coming to an industry near you
Business

MTN vs Vodacom battle is far from over
News & Fox / Digital

Telkom works out plan to boost black ownership above 30%
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.