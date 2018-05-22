Remgro and Vodacom have plans to challenge Telkom’s fixed-line dominance

Plans by Remgro and Vodacom to break Telkom’s dominance of the fixed-line market could make SA’s "open access fibre-to-the-home" market more competitive — but not enough to overtake mobile’s lead in the local internet access market, BMI Research said in a note e-mailed on Tuesday morning.

"Incumbent Telkom continues to be the largest provider of fixed internet access services in SA, through its control over the legacy public switched telephone network (PSTN) infrastructure and its dominant position in the asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) market," BMI said.

"However, its copper last-mile network is quickly deteriorating as Telkom has prioritised investment in its core backhaul network."

In 2006, the government allowed a second entrant into what had historically been a state monopoly market by licensing Neotel. But by then, an effort by a new fixed-lined operator to compete against Vodacom, MTN and Cell C was a non-starter.

Neotel still exists as Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Zimbabwean mobile network operator Econet.

Remgro is reportedly in the process of buying the 51% of Dark Fibre Africa it does not already own while Vodacom plans to acquire 49% of Vumatel.

"We believe a merged Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa could rival Telkom and Liquid Telecom, which together currently dominate the wireline broadband market," BMI said.

"While it will increase competition against Telkom and Liquid Telecom’s dominance, high-development costs and pricing will constrain fixed broadband growth and maintain mobile broadband as the preferred choice for subscribers."