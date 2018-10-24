Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meddling in US polls seemingly found in Russia and Iran, but not in China, Facebook and Twitter say

Facebook and Twitter are the latest in a string of tech firms that have made findings undercutting Donald Trump’s claim against China

24 October 2018 - 12:43 Alyza Sebenius
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Washington— Facebook and Twitter have not detected Chinese meddling in the 2018 elections, company officials said, casting doubt on claims by US  President Donald Trump that the Asian nation is trying to interfere.

The social media giants have reported online disinformation campaigns ahead of the November 6 elections that appear to originate from Russia and Iran. But media representatives for both companies, who spoke on condition they not be identified by name, said they haven’t found evidence so far of such activity from China.

Facebook and Twitter are the latest in a string of tech companies that have made findings undercutting Trump’s claim. Last week, top cybersecurity firms — FireEye, Symantec and Crowdstrike — said that, in working to help safeguard the November elections, they haven’t seen evidence of digital interference by China.

In the wake of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Facebook and Twitter have stepped up efforts to detect and stop foreign-government disinformation campaigns on their platforms. The companies use automated algorithms and human reviews of suspicious activity to search for co-ordinated campaigns.

Facebook and Twitter have both suspended or removed accounts that appeared to emanate from Russia and Iran and seemed to be intended to influence US opinion as November's elections approach. It is possible that Chinese activity could be undetected or surface closer to the election.

The Trump administration’s claims about Chinese interference have mounted since September, when Trump told the UN Security Council that “China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November, against my administration”.

Vice-president Mike Pence followed up with a speech earlier in October, saying: ‘There can be no doubt: China is meddling in America’s democracy.’ Pence characterised Beijing’s behaviour as “an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections, and the environment leading into the 2020 presidential elections”.

Trump and Pence have both cited a paid advertising supplement the Chinese government placed in Iowa''s Des Moines Register newspaper criticising the administration’s trade policies.

Beijing and Washington are currently locked in an escalating trade conflict, and late in September, US and Chinese warships nearly collided in the South China Sea, where both nations are seeking to assert their regional dominance.

The department of homeland security, Federal Bureau of Investigation and office of the director of national intelligence warned last Friday that nations including China were engaged in “ongoing campaigns” to “undermine confidence” and influence policy and opinion in the US

The administration has not provided evidence to back up the allegations.

Bloomberg

China denies meddling in US elections and demands 'respect'

After Donald Trump's combative tweets, China politely tells him to stay in his lane
World
1 month ago

Pence mounts verbal assault on Beijing

China accused of meddling to sway US midterm poll
World
19 days ago

EU to boost defences to curb Russian cyber attacks

Russia-backed operatives and their copycats are expected to unleash cyber meddling ahead of the bloc’s elections
World
7 days ago

Social networks’ features — not their bugs — make US democracy vulnerable

According to Facebook’s former chief security officer, unlike media organisations, nobody at a social network is legally or ethically obliged ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
PIC and Pelo to buy majority stake in Karan Beef
Companies
2.
Brian Joffe’s Long4Life has invested half of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to pay customers for reusing plastic bags
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Trio seek to abandon listing JSE ship
Companies
5.
Intu Properties ripe for a takeover, fund ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

China denies meddling in US elections and demands 'respect'
World / Asia

Pence mounts verbal assault on Beijing
World / Americas

EU to boost defences to curb Russian cyber attacks
World / Europe

Social networks’ features — not their bugs — make US democracy vulnerable
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.