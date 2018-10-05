Pence mounts verbal assault on Beijing

"There can be no doubt, China is meddling in America’s democracy. Beijing has mobilised covert actors, front groups and propaganda outlets to shift Americans’ perception of Chinese policy. As a senior career member of our intelligence community recently told me, what the Russians are doing pales in comparison to what China is doing across this country," said Pence.

Pence’s speech is the latest sign of a deterioration in ties between the US and China, as the two nuclear powers tussle over everything from trade to Taiwan and the South China Sea. The disputes have fuelled concern in Beijing and Washington that US President Donald Trump’s trade fight could, if left unchecked, foster a new Cold War between the world’s two biggest economies.

Pence said China’s goal was "nothing less than to push the United States of America from the Western Pacific and attempt to prevent us from coming to the aid of our allies".

He called on Google to cancel its "Dragonfly" project, an internet search engine for Chinese consumers that would filter out results objectionable to China’s government. The app would "strengthen the Communist Party’s censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers", Pence said.

He spoke days after Trump accused China of attempting to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections.

The remarks underscore administration concern that anxiety over the trade battle could hurt Republican performance in the November 6 vote.

"Going into elections, Trump has got to look like a strong leader and it helps to have an enemy abroad — this is a truism of international relations," said Rosita Dellios, an associate international relations professor at Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia. "China would be ill-advised not to pursue some level of influence through the media and other sources. But that’s normal. The Americans do it. The Russians do it."

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, dismissed Trump’s claim at the UN General Assembly last week that China was meddling in the US midterm elections, calling the allegation "unwarranted". Trump did not provide much evidence to back up the accusation, pointing to an advertisement the Chinese government took out in an Iowa newspaper attacking the president’s trade policies.