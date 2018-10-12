Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft joins call for laws to protect privacy

12 October 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Image:

Annapolis — Microsoft’s CEO  Satya Nadella called for national privacy legislation, days after Google became the latest tech giant to reveal a security flaw, potentially exposing personal data.

“We hope that there’s more of a national privacy law,” Nadella said in an interview on Wednesday with Bloomberg News at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he discussed leadership with midshipmen.

Nadella characterised privacy as “a human right”.

Tech companies are already facing tough new European privacy rules that went into effect in May, while California passed a strict data privacy law in June. A national law is preferable to legislation forged by individual states and would reduce “transactional costs” to the benefit of companies large and small, Nadella said.

His comments reflect growing ferment around privacy following failures by tech companies. Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican and the chairman of the senate commerce committee, said at a hearing earlier on Wednesday that Congress is contemplating privacy legislation.

Self-regulation ‘a fail’

“It is increasingly clear that industry self-regulation in this area is not sufficient,” Thune said in prepared remarks.

Alphabet’s Google became the latest example of flawed privacy protections earlier this week. The company said it found a “software glitch” in its Google+ social network in March that could have exposed the personal data of as many as half a million users, but decided not to tell the public about it until Monday.

At a September Senate hearing, executives of big tech companies told Congress that they favour new federal consumer safeguards. Apple   suggested its own privacy concepts be incorporated into legislation.

AT& T   and Verizon Communications, the US’s biggest telephone companies, have publicly urged legislators  to draw up one set of national consumer privacy rules. The carriers, which have operations in every state, fear that a lack of comprehensive legislation will create inconsistent rules across the country.

Nadella in the interview also addressed cybersecurity issues, and said Microsoft wasn’t affected by a hack that Bloomberg Businessweek reported involved tampering in China of critical technology components bound for the US.

“We’re very confident that we have no exposure,” Nadella said.

Under Nadella, Microsoft is confronting issues such as whether restraints are needed on emerging artificial intelligence products, and how to stop computer-enabled election interference. At the same time, the Redmond, Washington-based software giant is trying to land a major defence contract. Microsoft shares are up about 26% this year, valuing the company at about $825bn.

Microsoft on Tuesday said it was  on track to catch up with Amazon.com  by obtaining top federal security authorisations early next year. That could bolster the company’s position in a winner-take-all competition for a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract from the Pentagon. Amazon Web Services already holds the required security certification.

Tech companies are preparing to submit bids, due on Friday, for the contract that could last as long as 10 years and be valued at as much as $10bn.

Bloomberg 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG back in the dock after former partner ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Markus Jooste warned friends of impending ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Transnet tests the world's longest train to help ...
Companies
4.
Joburg inner city project may bring investors back
Companies / Property
5.
VBS report throws KPMG back in dock
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Facebook’s new Portal an oddity
Opinion / Columnists

Hackers steal from China’s Alipay clients with users’ Apple IDs
Companies

London court blocks mass legal action against Google
Companies

Australia versus Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in privacy test case
World

Personal Data: British MPs demand regulation of tech firms
World / Europe

Amazon expands in Cape Town, competing with Microsoft — and they’re hiring
Companies

THE FT COLUMN: Facebook and Google are arbitraging the data laws
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.