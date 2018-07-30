World / Europe

Personal Data: British MPs demand regulation of tech firms

British legislators warn of a crisis in democracy due to misuse of personal data

30 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

London — Tech firms such as Facebook should be made liable for "harmful and misleading" material on their websites and pay a levy so that they can be regulated, British legislators said, warning of a crisis in democracy due to misuse of personal data.

Facebook has increasingly become a focus of the media committee’s inquiry into "fake news" after the data of 87-million users was improperly accessed by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The cost of higher privacy standards will hit Facebook’s profit margins for several years, the company said on Wednesday, wiping more than $120bn off its share price, and the company is coming under concerted regulatory scrutiny.

"Companies like Facebook made it easy for developers to scrape user data and to deploy it in other campaigns without their knowledge or consent," Damian Collins, chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee, said.

"They must be made responsible, and liable, for the way in which harmful and misleading content is shared on their sites."

The standards of accuracy and impartiality that tech companies are held to could be based on regulator Ofcom’s rules for television and radio, the legislators said.

The committee’s report also suggested a levy on tech companies that could contribute to an increased budget for Britain’s data regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), in the way in which the banking sector pays for the upkeep of its watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority.

The ICO fined Facebook earlier in July for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, has denied its work on the US president’s election used the data.

The committee said that adverts used online in the campaign were not clearly labelled and expressed concern about a breach of spending rules by rival campaign group Vote Leave.

"We are facing nothing less than a crisis in our democracy — based on the systematic manipulation of data to support the relentless targeting of citizens … by campaigns of disinformation and messages of hate," Collins said.

Reuters

Uganda outcry at daily tax on social media

Sinister overtones as Kampala targets earnings on 'free' sites
World
1 day ago

$15 billion wiped off Mark Zuckerberg's net worth in one day

'At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Facebook after Chief Financial Officer David Wehner startled an otherwise routine call with ...
Business
3 days ago

FT COMMENT: Facebook eating humble pie may mean a good time to buy

Constantly apologising, the social network is learning that moving from hyper-growth to just high-growth mode hurts
Opinion
3 days ago

UK data watchdog hits Facebook with maximum fine over Brexit breaches

The fine is part of an inquiry into how personal information may have been misused by both sides of the referendum on exiting the EU
Companies
18 days ago

Now Australia wants to go after Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica saga

IMF Bentham is considering suing Facebook as more than 300,000 Australian users’ data may be been used without authorisation
Companies
19 days ago

WhatsApp told by India to curb false texting

With more than 200-million users, India is WhatsApp’s biggest market
World
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: What the Brics summit has achieved for its ...
World
2.
Popping a cork to the future of drinkable ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe’s stock exchange becomes an unlikely ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump rolls out shutdown threat, again, to try to ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.