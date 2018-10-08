Companies

London court blocks mass legal action against Google

The consumer activist behind the 'Google You Owe Us' court challenge wants to appeal the 'disappointing' ruling

08 October 2018 - 13:37 Michael Holde
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — London’s high court on Monday blocked an attempt to bring legal action against Alphabet’s Google over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4-million iPhone users.

The claimants had said that Google had illegally accessed details of iPhone users’ internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

Richard Lloyd, a consumer activist who was behind the “Google You Owe Us” court challenge, had estimated that about 4.5-million people had been affected by the “Safari Workaround” and wanted the tech giant to pay out several hundred dollars in damages to each affected individual.

Google had argued the mass case brought by Lloyd was not suitable and should therefore not go ahead.

Lloyd said his group, to which 20,000 people had signed up to, would seek permission to appeal the decision.

“Today’s judgment is extremely disappointing and effectively leaves millions of people without any practical way to seek redress and compensation when their personal data has been misused,” he said in a statement.

“Google’s business model is based on using personal data to target adverts to consumers and they must ask permission before using this data. The court accepted that people did not give permission in this case yet slammed the door shut on holding Google to account.”

Google did not immediately comment. 

Reuters

Google defends Gmail data sharing, confirms suspension of certain apps to US lawmakers

GOOGLE-CONGRESS/ (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Google defends Gmail data sharing, gives few details on violations
World
16 days ago

EDITORIAL: The rise and rise of Google

Anticorporate at first, it is now itself a giant corporation which some view with suspicion
Opinion
10 days ago

Google, Facebook and Twitter agree to fight fake news in the EU

The group presents a code of conduct as part of an effort to prevent fake news from blighting political elections in the region
World
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy ...
Companies
3.
Battle for control of Murray and Roberts resumes
Companies / Industrials
4.
Fewer land sales mean Tongaat’s difficulties ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Park Square: a landmark designed with people in ...
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.