Amazon expands in Cape Town, competing with Microsoft — and they’re hiring

The global cloud infrastructure services market was worth nearly $55bn in 2017 and is expected to exceed $155bn by 2020, Canalys said. AWS accounted for 73% of Amazon’s $1.9bn operating profit in the first quarter, but just 11% of its revenue.

Amazon’s new Cape Town building is due for completion in August, according to a source familiar with the matter. It sits near an existing Amazon technical centre and customer support operation. Amazon did not offer details about the new building in Cape Town, or what its function might be.

"As more South African customers and partners continue to choose AWS as their cloud provider we continue to hire more staff into our offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg," Geoff Brown, AWS’s Sub-Saharan Africa regional manager, told Reuters in a statement.

In another sign of Amazon’s cloud-computing drive in SA, it is offering start-ups free cloud trials for one year, according to local entrepreneur Tumi Menyatswe — a deal that prompted her to switch to AWS from Google’s cloud. "This allows me to focus on my business and to grow until I can pay them," said Menyatswe, CEO of two-year-old business Minderz, which pairs pet owners with people able to look after cats and dogs during holidays.

Edge in Africa

It is difficult to measure the relative success of the big cloud-computing players in Africa, as they do not break out financial results for the continent. However, according to analysts, data centres are one measure of growth.

Despite its history on the continent, Amazon has yet to build a data centre in Africa. Microsoft, by contrast, announced last year that it was building two data centres in SA, one in Cape Town and one in Johannesburg, both due to launch later this year. Microsoft said in a statement that the plans were on track but would not specify when the data centres would be launched in 2018.

Local data centres offer advantages, in part by reducing "latency", or delays, in data transmission. "Closer is almost always better," said Carl Brooks, an analyst at 451 Research.