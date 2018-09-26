China pulls rank on Hong Kong as Facebook posts page for National Party

San Francisco/Hong Kong — Facebook finds itself entangled in yet another political spat — this time with China, a market the social media giant is seeking to enter.

Police in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous part of China, have asked the company to remove the official page of the pro-independence National Party, which was slapped with an unprecedented government ban this week. The prohibition pledges fines and imprisonment for those aiding the group. Hong Kong officials made their request of Facebook after the measure was announced on Monday, according to the South China Morning Post.

The move to ban the National Party, which the government calls a risk to national security, is fueling concerns that Hong Kong’s administration wants to set a precedent for clamping down on opposition groups, eroding the city’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework in place since Chinese rule began in 1997. The request also puts the California-based social media company in a difficult position, and refusal could hamper any future efforts to expand in China.

While China censors media outlets and bans Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet’s Google on the mainland, Hong Kong has relatively fewer restrictions on the press and the internet. The party’s Facebook page remained visible as of Wednesday afternoon, Hong Kong time.

A Facebook spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s not clear whether Hong Kong police asked Twitter or Google’s YouTube to remove the party’s official pages from their sites.

National Party leader Andy Chan declined to comment, but siad that he hadn’t used the party’s Facebook page since it was banned. “I am going to call a press conference soon and I will answer all your questions then,” he said, and indicated that he’ll use his personal Facebook page to announce the date.