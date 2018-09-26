Daimler names its new, non-German CEO from 2019

Frankfurt— On Wednesday, Daimler named Swede Ola Källenius as its next CEO as part of a succession plan, which also seeks to install current CEO Dieter Zetsche as a back-seat driver.

Daimler said Källenius will become CEO in 2019 and Zetsche will look to become chair of the supervisory board in 2021, a step that needs to be approved by Daimler's shareholders.

“With Dieter Zetsche’s intended appointment as chair of the supervisory board, we are ensuring continuity for the sustained success of Daimler. In Ola Källenius, we are appointing a recognised, internationally experienced and successful Daimler executive," Daimler's current chair Manfred Bischoff said in a statement.

Källenius’s appointment marks the first time the Stuttgart-based inventor of the modern automobile will be headed by a non-German CEO. The management change comes as the automotive industry is looking at ways to take on rivals emerging from the tech sector in a race to put smartphone-hailed, self-driving cars on the road.

Zetsche will step down from his positions on Daimler's management board and as head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the annual shareholders' meeting in 2019, Daimler said. Källenius will then be appointed as CEO of the group, and Markus Schaefer, head of production, will succeed him as head of development at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Commenting on the nomination of Källenius, Zetsche said: "In various positions at Daimler, Ola Källenius has earned not only my respect but also the recognition of his colleagues in very diverse areas. At the same time, he contributes a valuable international perspective."

Reuters