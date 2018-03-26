MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant

Ascant two months into his new role, MultiChoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela received a baptism of fire from the media over the company’s contract with the controversial 24-hour news channel ANN7.

The pay-TV group came under scrutiny after allegations that payments made to ANN7 and the SABC for its 24-hour news and entertainment channels were intended to sway government policy on digital migration in its favour.

"Nothing could have prepared me for this," says the Bushbuckridge-born Mawela, who seems to have eased into his new position.

Looking calmer than at the end of January, when he had to preside over the press conference at which MultiChoice shared the findings of its internal investigations into its contract with ANN7, Mawela says, "what I learned from the experience is to accept mistakes, not to be defensive, to always remain calm, open and truthful".

MultiChoice has canned ANN7 and will be replacing it with a new 24-hour news channel, for which it has opened bidding. At least 60 companies have shown interest so far.

Mawela says the bidding process is being handled by a third party and will close at the end of April. The new channel is expected to be announced at the end of July.