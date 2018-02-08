On Thursday, MultiChoice issued a call for potential bidders to signal their interest in a proposed new 24-hour, black-owned news channel.

Earlier this month‚ the pay-TV provider said it would not renew its contract with the Gupta-linked ANN7 "in light of the ongoing controversies" when the contract ends in August.

MultiChoice said its criteria for the news channel included that it be a South African‚ predominantly English news channel that takes into account the history‚ diversity of cultural background‚ languages and socio-economic circumstances in the country.

It must broadcast 24 hours a day, and be owned‚ managed and operated by an independent, black, South African-owned entity.

"This invitation is only to register an intention to bid‚ so MultiChoice can assess the level of interest." A further‚ formal invitation to submit bids with details of the process and further guidelines would be given in mid-February.