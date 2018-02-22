Home Affairs raids ANN7 studios

The Department of Home Affairs said it had conducted a "routine inspection" at the formally Gupta-owned ANN7 studios in Midrand on Thursday afternoon.

"As part of its mandate, the inspectorate directorate of the department undertakes regular inspections on the basis of information provided to them, which information would demand a thorough investigation including in loco inspections," it said.

"In this regard, our officials visited the ANN7 studios to verify information related to visas of certain individuals employed by the organisation."

The department said once verified, they would release the findings of the inspection.

The inspection comes as the Gupta family and associates find themselves in the firing line of law enforcement agencies.

In August 2017 Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments announced it was withdrawing from its media interests, selling its shareholding of Infinity Media and TNA to Lodidox, which is owned by Mzwanele Manyi and management, for a combined R450m.

In January 2018 Multichoice axed the ANN7 channel from its DStv platform.