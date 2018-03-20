DIGITAL MIGRATION
State-capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals
If Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane does not rescind Muthambi’s corrupt policy amendment on encryption, she can be accused of aiding and abetting a corrupt act
The chairman of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has said he hopes the probe will help the nation understand the depth of state capture, how it occurred, who was involved and what should be done to ensure SA never gets into that situation again.
The Zuptas’ attempt to control SA’s electronic broadcast news can be described as a conspiracy of dunces.
When negotiating the terms for MultiChoice to pay for and carry the SABC’s 24-hour news channel on the DStv platform, MultiChoice Group CEO Imtiaz Patel insisted on adding a clause stating that the SABC would not support the encryption of set-top boxes as a matter of public policy.
Evidence of a corrupt act was made visible after the minutes of the meeting attended by Patel and the SABC board were made public. No doubt the state capture commission will be interested to hear from Patel and the board why a clause on encryption was included in an agreement on TV channels.
The Zupta scheme appears to have involved a policy amendment on encryption in exchange for payment for the SABC 24-hour news channel and ANN7 news coverage on the DStv platform. If this is the case, MultiChoice won its policy victory on encryption as a result of a corrupt act.
In 2015, former communications minister Faith Muthambi introduced a policy amendment prohibiting the encryption capacity of set-top boxes.
The current status of the digital TV migration process is of concern. The ANC insisted at its December conference that the digital migration process must be completed by mid-2019. Why should this process continue if it benefits MultiChoice and its apparently corrupt act?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a point of saying that corruption cannot be tolerated. If new Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane does not rescind Muthambi’s corrupt policy amendment on encryption, she can be accused of aiding and abetting a corrupt act, and so can the government.
Zondo said while the commission had no power to order the reversal of policy, it can recommend it be reversed if it was evident that the policy changes were the result of corrupt collaboration between public and corporate actors.
Since the encryption policy introduced by Muthambi and her allies essentially relegated the SABC to what one commentator referred to as "digital apartheid", this policy could very well be reversed due to recommendations of the commission.
There are other broadcasting issues the commission should consider. After the contentious minutes of the SABC board were made public, the DA requested that the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) investigate the TV channel agreements between the SABC, MultiChoice and ANN7. But Icasa is also compromised by Zupta capture.
In 2015, Icasa issued an invitation to apply for new television licences on a third digital multiplex as part of the digital migration process. Infinity Media Network, owners of ANN7, made a late submission to the licensing process. Icasa’s rules are very strict — a late submission leads to automatic disqualification. But the Icasa council condoned the late submission by the Guptas.
In the end, no new TV licences were awarded and Icasa’s licensing process is subject to judicial review.
The question arises whether Icasa can investigate the agreements between the SABC, MultiChoice and ANN7 with any credibility and impartiality.
The commission is the only entity that can investigate state capture impartially.
Similar questions can be asked of the parliamentary investigations of state capture. Are they not also compromised by the presence of ANC MPs who, until recently, were banging the Zupta drum?
Corruption may have clouded another policy process. The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services ran a consultative policy process to develop a new integrated information and communication technology (ICT) policy. An ICT review panel comprising representatives of the industry, state enterprises and civil society was established to support this process. It appears that at the last minute, after the panel had made its recommendations, the policy was changed to include a wireless open-access network that would control all spectrum needed for mobile broadband.
Ajay Gupta was a member of the panel. Was he hoping to benefit by manoeuvring to control all broadband spectrum assets? Or was another tycoon waiting in the wings to swoop down on this gold mine? The commission should turn its spotlight on this.
In January, MultiChoice cleared itself of any wrongdoing regarding state capture, declaring it would not renew ANN7’s agreement to broadcast on the DStv platform when it expires later in 2018.
It also announced that it would support a new black-owned group to establish a TV news channel for the DStv platform. Can this manoeuvre be viewed as anything but unbridled opportunism to appease a new president?
Why the rush to establish a new channel when they have not yet been held to account for their previous venture into propaganda? Why a black channel as opposed to a women’s channel, a working-class channel or a youth channel?
The commission should also examine the role played by the Government Information and Communication System in directing state advertising to the New Age newspaper as a form of "state subsidy" for the Guptas.
During the heyday of Zupta power, British public relations firm Bell Pottinger was hired to bombard South Africans with propaganda over social media — Facebook and Twitter, in particular. The problem was not "state capture", citizens were told, it was "white monopoly capital" and the solution was "radical economic transformation".
Using techniques similar to those the Russians used to destabilise the 2016 US elections, Bell Pottinger and its Zupta employers ran amok. They skilfully played off popular discontent with the economic situation and unemployment in the country to fashion a toxic populist set of positions, fanning racial tension in the country. These positions made it into policy positions at the ANC’s December conference, in particular the demand for the expropriation of land without compensation.
The commission must also explore the role of Bell Pottinger and the Zuptas in developing their social media strategy.
It isn’t hard to imagine the kind of propaganda messages the public sphere in SA could be subjected to if the Russians take umbrage when the Ramaphosa government cancels the nuclear power agreement.
Do people really understand the dangers of cyberwar?
The brazen attempt to capture broadcast news undermined and degraded public policy in broadcasting and telecommunications. The regulator, Icasa, is not exempt.
Zondo and his team of investigators should unearth the complexities of corrupt practices by the SABC, MultiChoice, e.tv, ANN7, Naspers, the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Parliament, Icasa, Bell Pottinger, Facebook, Google, Twitter as well as the Presidency.
Unless the commission works diligently to expose the tentacles of corruption that diminished these institutions, South Africans won’t be able to exercise their rights as citizens.
And if the government doesn’t take corrective measures to counteract the consequences of these corrupt acts, it will be condoning the theft of SA by a conspiracy of dunces.
