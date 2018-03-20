State-capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals

The chairman of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has said he hopes the probe will help the nation understand the depth of state capture, how it occurred, who was involved and what should be done to ensure SA never gets into that situation again.

The Zuptas’ attempt to control SA’s electronic broadcast news can be described as a conspiracy of dunces.

When negotiating the terms for MultiChoice to pay for and carry the SABC’s 24-hour news channel on the DStv platform, MultiChoice Group CEO Imtiaz Patel insisted on adding a clause stating that the SABC would not support the encryption of set-top boxes as a matter of public policy.

Evidence of a corrupt act was made visible after the minutes of the meeting attended by Patel and the SABC board were made public. No doubt the state capture commission will be interested to hear from Patel and the board why a clause on encryption was included in an agreement on TV channels.

The Zupta scheme appears to have involved a policy amendment on encryption in exchange for payment for the SABC 24-hour news channel and ANN7 news coverage on the DStv platform. If this is the case, MultiChoice won its policy victory on encryption as a result of a corrupt act.

In 2015, former communications minister Faith Muthambi introduced a policy amendment prohibiting the encryption capacity of set-top boxes.