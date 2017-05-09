BUSINESS DAY TV: Siemens aims to power up some of Africa’s economies

BUSINESS DAY TV: Siemens has announced that it has signed an agreement with Uganda and Sudan to support development in the areas of power supply, industry, transport and healthcare. Joining me to discuss the details is Joe Kaeser, the CEO of Siemens.

Joe … so walk us through the rationale between selecting Uganda and Sudan specifically.

JOE KAESER: It could have been any other African country, honestly. We are really taking another immense step to actually help the other countries who want to rebuild their economy and also society. And what we typically do in the beginning is we need to make sure they have reliable affordable and sustainable energy. It gets pretty dark at night if there is no electrical power, which is the baseline of any economic development. And then you’ve got to look into the infrastructure.

How you can most efficiently move people and goods especially in the agricultural environments such as in Africa for the most part where you need to bring the groceries very quickly to the consumers, because otherwise they’re rotting, and there’s a lot of inflation from the agricultural sector, which is no good for the economy. So very important as a second step.

And then you basically start industrialising and localising manufacturing, and that’s how you build economies up to a very meaningful and efficient ecosystem. And of course all this matters because the more people you have, the more demand there is and so therefore these have been the focus points we are working together in the form of a partnership to help them rebuild their economies.

BDTV: So what does the deal include exactly? Is it skills development, is it infrastructure support, are you supplying equipment? What do they get out of it?

JK: We are actually supplying electrical power, generate it and literally bring it to the people so that we make sure that we not only efficiently produce power, but also transport and distribute it in an efficient way so that there are no power losses along the way. So that’s in essence what it is. Of course we also deliver mobility, automation making sure the trains and the locomotives are going well and are being efficiently managed.

And then in order to make this a big success there have to be qualified people running those operations, so we have been offering support in vocational training in order that we can help young people get educated and trained so that they can do the job along the way.

BDTV: So you’re obviously very bullish on Africa and the potential that you’re seeing here. What kind of impact will it have on your order intake perhaps?

JK: First, I’m not the type of guy, although I have a financial background and used to be a chief financial officer for a long time, I’m the type of entrepreneur who looks at the numbers first and then looks for things to be done. If you really look at the whole world today, the African continent has almost 1-billion people and is growing very fast, a lot of very young people. The African continent is one of those areas which might be forced to participate in the global migration, it’s about when climate change happens, there just happens to not be a future for people.

If they don’t feel like there’s a future, if they don’t have the will and the wish that there will be a better life than being at home, they start migrating to someplace else for a better life, into the Middle East, into Europe and elsewhere and mostly when they come back they’ll say, "oh dear, if I had all that I would have stayed home". So we need to help them to get this vision and this will to create a better future by actively participating in building the country.