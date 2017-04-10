Datatec shares soar after news of Westcon sale

Shares in Datatec soared on Friday after the global technology firm told the market it would sell a majority stake in its Westcon-Comstor subsidiary for more than $800m.

At the same time, Datatec warned that its underlying earnings for the year to end February would be more than 50% below the $0.32 per share recorded in the 2015 financial year because of a poor performance at Westcon-Comstor.

The update to the market sent Datatec shares 7% higher, to close at R57.

Commenting on the trading statement, Datatec CEO Jens Montanana blamed the expected decline in earnings on a "worse-than-expected result" at Westcon-Comstor.

The trading update said there was a decline in financial performance in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in the fourth quarter. Westcon-Comstor "experienced disruption to the business as a result of the final stages of SAP implementation" in the region.