All conditions met as TFG takes over 382 SA Jet stores The Foschini owner hopes to acquire a total of 425 Jet stores across Southern Africa, with new three-year leases likely to be signed

Foschini owner TFG says all the conditions for its acquisition of SA Jet stores have been met, with the group having picked up more of the stores than it initially anticipated after striking deals with landlords.

TFG’s deal with struggling group Edcon has led to the transfer of 382 Jet stores and about 4,800 employees transferred with effect from Friday.