Diageo appoints UK’s John Manzoni as new chair

John Manzoni, who has bee appointed chairman of drinks group Diageo in Calgary, Canada on May 4 2011. File Picture: REUTERS/Todd Korol
Diageo named former British senior public servant John Manzoni as its next chair on Tuesday, replacing Javier Ferran, who will retire in February 2025.
The biggest Western spirits maker said in a statement that it began the search for a new chair in September 2023, shortly before a November profit warning that dented confidence with some investors.
Manzoni joined the Diageo board in 2020, after leading the UK Civil Service as CEO from 2014. He is currently chair of energy business SSE and previously spent 11 years as a nonexecutive director of African beer brewer SABMiller, which was taken over by AB InBev in 2016.
Susan Kilsby, Diageo’s senior independent director who led the appointment process, said Manzoni had been appointed following an extensive search process.
“John has an outstanding track record of leadership,” she said, adding his experience will be instrumental as Diageo continues to grow.
Manzoni is also currently a non-executive director of engineering and technology business KBR and chair of the board of the Atomic Weapons Establishment, a UK defence ministry facility.
Previously, he led global oil and gas firms including Canada’s Talisman Energy as president and CEO from 2007-2012 and as a senior executive or board member at BP .
Current chair Ferran, who has held the role since 2017, will retire from the board in 2025.
Diageo CEO Debra Crew said Ferran had been an “invaluable source of strategic advice and counsel” for her and the wider leadership team, adding she looked forward to working with Manzoni.
Crew took the helm in June 2023 following the death of her predecessor, Ivan Menezes. Her first few months have been marred by a big fall in Latin American sales and concerns among some investors about how the issue was handled, though fears are easing.
Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling said the long transition period means Ferran, a former CEO of rival spirits maker Bacardi, can help put Diageo back on a more even keel before handing over to Manzoni.
“Diageo will miss Javier’s in-depth industry knowledge,” Stirling said.
Diageo appoints UK’s John Manzoni as new chair
Current chair Javier Ferran, who has held the role since 2017, will retire from the board in 2025
Diageo named former British senior public servant John Manzoni as its next chair on Tuesday, replacing Javier Ferran, who will retire in February 2025.
The biggest Western spirits maker said in a statement that it began the search for a new chair in September 2023, shortly before a November profit warning that dented confidence with some investors.
Manzoni joined the Diageo board in 2020, after leading the UK Civil Service as CEO from 2014. He is currently chair of energy business SSE and previously spent 11 years as a nonexecutive director of African beer brewer SABMiller, which was taken over by AB InBev in 2016.
Susan Kilsby, Diageo’s senior independent director who led the appointment process, said Manzoni had been appointed following an extensive search process.
“John has an outstanding track record of leadership,” she said, adding his experience will be instrumental as Diageo continues to grow.
Manzoni is also currently a non-executive director of engineering and technology business KBR and chair of the board of the Atomic Weapons Establishment, a UK defence ministry facility.
Previously, he led global oil and gas firms including Canada’s Talisman Energy as president and CEO from 2007-2012 and as a senior executive or board member at BP .
Current chair Ferran, who has held the role since 2017, will retire from the board in 2025.
Diageo CEO Debra Crew said Ferran had been an “invaluable source of strategic advice and counsel” for her and the wider leadership team, adding she looked forward to working with Manzoni.
Crew took the helm in June 2023 following the death of her predecessor, Ivan Menezes. Her first few months have been marred by a big fall in Latin American sales and concerns among some investors about how the issue was handled, though fears are easing.
Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling said the long transition period means Ferran, a former CEO of rival spirits maker Bacardi, can help put Diageo back on a more even keel before handing over to Manzoni.
“Diageo will miss Javier’s in-depth industry knowledge,” Stirling said.
Reuters
Investors tempted by beer as spirits sales slow
Diageo says Red Sea violence is delaying some alcohol deliveries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Diageo toasts win in Cape Velvet tax case
Diageo boss behind the ‘Keep Walking’ campaign dies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.