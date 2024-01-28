Strong festive season lifts retailers
TFG posts rise in sales, shuts Jet store in Rosebank Mall
28 January 2024 - 06:37
TFG, the owner of Foschini, Volpes and Markham, is closing its Jet store at Rosebank Mall, one of the prime shopping destinations in the north of Johannesburg.
TFG bought Jet in 2020, expanding its access to the value clothing category to compete with Ackermans and Mr Price. Since the acquisition, Jet has been one of the stellar performers in the TFG stable, which includes SportsScene, The Fix, Dial a Bed, Coricraft and Fabiani. ..
