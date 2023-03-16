Money & Investing

Shoprite: and now, survival

Load-shedding is wreaking havoc on shareholder returns for all retailers — though Shoprite is still cleaning up

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Shoprite, Africa’s biggest retailer,  has chalked up 46 straight months of growth in  market share and is considering more acquisitions — even as it bleeds R3m a day on diesel bills.

It spent a staggering R560m for the 26 weeks ended December 2022 — money that could have gone into the business or to shareholders. ..

