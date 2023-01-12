We look at the best way to build up a deposit on a property over a 12-month period
The late December sale of David Jones must be a clear sign that the notion of a southern hemisphere retail champion, beloved of former Woolworths CEO Ian Moir who bought the ill-fated department store, is well and truly over.
Announcing the sale three weeks ago, Roy Bagattini — who’s spent his entire tenure as CEO since 2020 fielding calls on what to do with David Jones — said: “It’s increasingly difficult to create a so-called regional player with a level of impact and scale that can really materially shift your performance.”..
There’s new life at Woolworths after David Jones
The retail group has a new lease of life after its ruinously expensive Australian experiment — but there’s no less pressure now to improve its clothing division and keep ahead in the food wars
