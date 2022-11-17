Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström must be hoping that South Africa’s relentless electricity blackouts won’t dent consumers’ appetite for spending on their homes.
That’s because the retailer has made a multibillion-rand bet on the homeware market, in which Thunström says it has been “massively underindexed”...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TFG is bringing it home
The retailer is banking on a multibillion-rand push into the local homeware market, even as endless power cuts dim South Africa’s overall appeal
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström must be hoping that South Africa’s relentless electricity blackouts won’t dent consumers’ appetite for spending on their homes.
That’s because the retailer has made a multibillion-rand bet on the homeware market, in which Thunström says it has been “massively underindexed”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.