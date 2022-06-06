Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths to use electric delivery vehicles to cut emissions Retailer rolls out 75 cars for its food delivery service in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town

Retailer Woolworths is rolling out 75 electric vehicles for its food delivery service in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town as it seeks to meet its ambitious sustainability targets such as zero nett carbon emissions by 2040.

The rollout is in partnership with global logistics provider DSV and Everlectric vehicle charging station provider...