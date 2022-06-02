Companies / Mining Harmony Gold secures R10.2bn funding for more solar power units Syndicated loan will enable miner to generate as much as 137MW of solar energy by 2025 B L Premium

SA miner Harmony Gold has raised about R10.2bn in financing from a syndicate of local and foreign lenders, enabling it to extend its solar power projects and generate as much as 137MW of solar energy by its 2025 financial year.

Mines, while hampered by Eskom’s unreliable power supply, also face global pressure to become more environmentally sustainable and are therefore investing in renewable energy and water reuse projects...