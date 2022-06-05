Companies / Retail & Consumer Shoprite is the people’s choice, marketing data shows Survey gives insights into SA’s most popular brands and where consumers shop

A quarter of SA consumers shop at Shoprite, more than double its closest competitor Pick n Pay’s custom, according to data released by the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS).

Shoprite also captured most of the bottle store footfall, though Spar Tops is close behind, attracting more than 2-million liquor consumers a month. ..