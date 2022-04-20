Companies / Retail & Consumer Cashbuild sales down despite recent uptick Slowdown in DIY spending countered by aggressive pricing at P&L Hardware B L Premium

Building materials retailer Cashbuild Group continues to suffer the after-effects of the violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last year, and as consumers come off the DIY boom of 2021, despite a recent uptick in sales.

Revenue rose 2% for the three months to end-March, but was still down 10% compared with the same period last year, the company said in an operational update on Wednesday. ..