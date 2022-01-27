Pepkor reports subdued revenue growth as it battles riot fallout
27 January 2022 - 09:30
Pepkor, owner of Pep, Ackermans and Incredible Connection, says revenue grew 1.3% to R22.8bn in its first quarter to end-December, with 99 of its stores that were hit by civil unrest in July still not yet back in operation.
The group had started the period with 161 stores still closed as a result of the July unrest, saying on Thursday it had now reopened 82% of the 549 stores hit by looting and vandalism, which represented about a tenth of its store base...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now