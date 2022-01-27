Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor reports subdued revenue growth as it battles riot fallout B L Premium

Pepkor, owner of Pep, Ackermans and Incredible Connection, says revenue grew 1.3% to R22.8bn in its first quarter to end-December, with 99 of its stores that were hit by civil unrest in July still not yet back in operation.

The group had started the period with 161 stores still closed as a result of the July unrest, saying on Thursday it had now reopened 82% of the 549 stores hit by looting and vandalism, which represented about a tenth of its store base...