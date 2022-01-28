Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart reports sales fall after civil unrest hit stores and supply chains Group sales fell 1.9% to R84.9bn, with civil unrest, Covid-19 restrictions on trade, and global supply shortages all weighing on the Game owner B L Premium

Massmart, the owner of Makro, Game and Builders, has reported group sales declined in its 2021 year, having a particularly bad fourth quarter as it battled the effect of July's civil unrest on product availability.

Total group sales fell 1.9% to R84.9bn in the group’s year ended January 26, with fourth quarter sales falling 8.1%, and wiping out a marginal gain registered in its first nine months...