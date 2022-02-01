Companies / Retail & Consumer Famous Brands exec Andre Piehl killed by alleged drunk driver while cycling Triathlete Piehl and another cyclist were involved in the accident while cycling on Saturday B L Premium

Operations executive at JSE-listed Famous Brands Andre Piehl was killed on Saturday after he and another cyclist were hit a car driven by a driver alleged to be drunk.

A law firm appointed by the family says it appears that insufficient evidence was provided to prosecutors by the police on Monday, resulting in the matter not being placed on the court roll, despite several eyewitness reports suggesting the driver was under the influence...