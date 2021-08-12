News & Fox How taxi bosses held Cape Town to ransom ‘Known mafiosi’ are at the centre of a deadly battle in Cape Town, and struggling workers are the victims BL PREMIUM

The recent flare-up of taxi violence in Cape Town, emanating largely from conflict over permits allocated along the Bellville-Paarl route, revealed the extent to which the minibus taxi industry controls public transport, and, by extension, the city’s economy.

Western Cape MEC for transport & public works Daylin Mitchell says minibus taxis provide 70% of Cape Town’s public transport, ferrying about 650,000 people to and from work daily. Before the failure of Metrorail, minibus taxis catered to 32% of the city’s public transport needs, he says...