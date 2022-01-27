SA’s dysfunctional road traffic system
Holiday road carnage is a symptom of a highly dysfunctional SA road traffic management system
27 January 2022 - 05:00
The festive season death toll — nearly 1,700 people died on SA roads — highlights the dysfunctional state of the road traffic system, road safety experts say.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said this month that road deaths from December 1 2021 to January 11 2022 increased by 14% to 1,685 compared with the 2020/2021 festive season...
