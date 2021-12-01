Companies / Retail & Consumer Creditors give nod to CNA business-rescue plan More than 78% of its creditors — including retrenched staff, suppliers and landlords — vote to save the chain B L Premium

CNA, a 125-year-old stationer, has been saved on the brink of collapse, after more than 75% of its creditors approved its business-rescue plan.

Just more than 78% of those owed money — including retrenched staff, suppliers and landlords — voted to save the chain. ..