Creditors give nod to CNA business-rescue plan
More than 78% of its creditors — including retrenched staff, suppliers and landlords — vote to save the chain
01 December 2021 - 20:24
CNA, a 125-year-old stationer, has been saved on the brink of collapse, after more than 75% of its creditors approved its business-rescue plan.
Just more than 78% of those owed money — including retrenched staff, suppliers and landlords — voted to save the chain. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now